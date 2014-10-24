Lisa Ann On Her Relationship With Notre Dame Football Player Justin Brent: It’s A ‘MILF Revolution’

No, YOU have a Google alert for Lisa Ann. For the second time in 24 hours, I’m posting about the 42-year-old porn star because she maybe, allegedly had sex with Notre Dame WR Justin Brent. A freshman in college who is 23 years her junior.
But age ain’t nothing but a number says Lisa Ann, who says she will bed anyone, anytime, anywhere. #MILFREVOLUTION y’all!
And then she started talking about her own very brand of Fleshlight.
And then somebody with a great sense of humor tweeted this out.
And that my friends is hopefully our last update on this story. Romantic as it is, keeping up with the sexual exploits of a porn star is damn hard work.
THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!
Lisa Ann as a MILF is pretty revolutionary though. I thought you had to have at least one child to be called one.
In the porn industry you just have to be and/or look over 30
I definitely was taken aback when I began noticing some of my favorite porn stars who are around my age (30) are already doing MILF porn.
I prefer to remember her as the porn Tina Fey on 30 Rock.
She was also funnier than Tina Fey…all while taking a dick.
The hot dog tweet is spectacular because I am very immature.
Thanks. That Isaac guy is a funny fella.
Specfuckingtacular!!
Yes, that was brilliant.
“I am a women NOT held back by my age, lucky for me, because the writers seem to make me out to be a dinosaur.”
What did she expect when she signed up to film Jurassic Pork – Milfaraptors Attack?
I’d watch that if it were real.
i actually checked
I’m raising money for it on Kickstarter. All the special effects are practical so it’ll age well, unlike porn stars.
People are making too much out of all of this. This wasn’t a date…she was his escort for the evening. Think about it. You are a porn star. You make money having sex. What do you prolly do in your down time? Get paid for having sex. Makes sense. You get to choose who you work with in Porn, you get to choose who you escort. I would bet a good sum of money that most porn stars do this when they are not getting filmed. Time is money.
If there is any outrage it needs to be that this poor college student suddenly had enough bones to buy a major porn star for the night.
That’s my kind of improper benefit.
Money for the date AND Knicks tickets.
Let’s not forget a few grand for all the ink he already has.
While some poor porn stars (and especially ones wwith addiction problems) may resort to escorting Lisa Ann is extremely successful and makes a over a hundred k a year since the whole Palin parody. stripping tours alone banked her out. she is no one’s escort…. Sad that I know this
She sounds very smart, and like a women I would really like to spend an enchanted evening with.
She fucks for money…the woman is a goddamn genius. That pussy and butthole wasn’t doing anything anyways…put them to use. Profit.
Wow, Rarah Palin looks great without the glasses
Sarah*
I read that in Scooby Doo’s voice.
I did too.
Best part of the pic
The angry blonde, three rows back
A great photobomb
That’s a fuckton of forehead on Lisa Ann
That tweet is gold
To be realistic, shouldn’t there be 2 more hotdogs in that hallway?
MILF Revolution1! Finally a revolution i can get behind!
Just a reminder everyone and this goes without saying but DON’T POST PORN. Thank you.
Porn
Did my entire account need to be deleted?
Dear Lisa Ann,
I’m glad you feel that way, but to be frank us males are totally down regardless of your age is as long as you’re into butt stuff.
And as Issac’s tweet shows, you aren’t the only Frank.
“Butt Stuff” is awesome
Seems the older ones “get it”
And I’d like to give
Credit where credit’s due, that tweet was super funny Andy!
Straight from her own mouth and I quote: ” I will bed anyone, anytime, anywhere.”……says it all. Total fucking nigger loving whore. Regardless of age. Period. Milf revolution waste of sperm role model for girls everywhere……..