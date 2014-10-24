Lisa Ann On Her Relationship With Notre Dame Football Player Justin Brent: It’s A ‘MILF Revolution’

No, YOU have a Google alert for Lisa Ann. For the second time in 24 hours, I’m posting about the 42-year-old porn star because she maybe, allegedly had sex with Notre Dame WR Justin Brent. A freshman in college who is 23 years her junior.

But age ain’t nothing but a number says Lisa Ann, who says she will bed anyone, anytime, anywhere. #MILFREVOLUTION y’all!

I am very entertained today by the incredible amount of commentary about my date to the @nyknicks Game Last Night.. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) October 24, 2014

I am a women NOT held back by my age, lucky for me, because the writers seem to make me out to be a dinosaur. 42 is NOT old, It is amazing! — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) October 24, 2014

The irony here is successful, older men have had beautiful young women on their arms in the past… Now it is MY turn to mix it up! — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) October 24, 2014

This is YET another one of those times where i can say with a smile.. YOLO — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) October 24, 2014

Again i blame @belle_knox Since she has become such a big part of my life, it is raining 19Year Olds.. The Year of 1995…. lol — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) October 24, 2014

And then she started talking about her own very brand of Fleshlight.

And then somebody with a great sense of humor tweeted this out.

Exclusive photo of Justin Brent and porn star @thereallisaann. pic.twitter.com/IYv6fSn45J — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 24, 2014

And that my friends is hopefully our last update on this story. Romantic as it is, keeping up with the sexual exploits of a porn star is damn hard work.

THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!