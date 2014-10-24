Lisa Ann On Her Relationship With Notre Dame Football Player Justin Brent: It’s A ‘MILF Revolution’

Senior Editor
10.24.14 37 Comments

No, YOU have a Google alert for Lisa Ann. For the second time in 24 hours, I’m posting about the 42-year-old porn star because she maybe, allegedly had sex with Notre Dame WR Justin Brent. A freshman in college who is 23 years her junior.

But age ain’t nothing but a number says Lisa Ann, who says she will bed anyone, anytime, anywhere. #MILFREVOLUTION y’all!

And then she started talking about her own very brand of Fleshlight.

And then somebody with a great sense of humor tweeted this out.

And that my friends is hopefully our last update on this story. Romantic as it is, keeping up with the sexual exploits of a porn star is damn hard work.

THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!

