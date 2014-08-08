This Adorable Little Girl Had The Best Reaction After Coming Up With A Foul Ball

This is the very opposite of adults fighting for souvenir baseballs. This is the exact opposite of morons catching balls in their alcoholic beverage. In the 7th inning of yesterday’s Giants-Brewers game, a foul ball found its way into the hands of the smallest person in the stadium. The adorable little girl and her friend reacted accordingly.
Watching the replay, I’m still not sure how she came up with it. She didn’t seem interested at first.
And then VOILA, look what I found everyone! She’s a mini Houdini I tell ya.
Her friend seems even more excited than she is.
She’s totally going to steal it.
“morons” catchig a ball with a beer. get over yourself.
joyous youthful exuberance. errybody say awwwww
Holding it up in the air with one hand is usually the same reaction a drunken adult man has when he picks up a foul ball too.
You shut your whore mouth!
Ferris Bueller did it, so, it’s the go to move.
What i like about this video is the adults didn’t really get into the scrum for the ball (there was one) – foul balls belong to the kids.
not fair she was the most sober of the bunch. she only saw one ball