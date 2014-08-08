This Adorable Little Girl Had The Best Reaction After Coming Up With A Foul Ball

#Milwaukee Brewers
Senior Editor
08.08.14 9 Comments

This is the very opposite of adults fighting for souvenir baseballs. This is the exact opposite of morons catching balls in their alcoholic beverage. In the 7th inning of yesterday’s Giants-Brewers game, a foul ball found its way into the hands of the smallest person in the stadium. The adorable little girl and her friend reacted accordingly.

 

Watching the replay, I’m still not sure how she came up with it. She didn’t seem interested at first.

And then VOILA, look what I found everyone! She’s a mini Houdini I tell ya.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Milwaukee Brewers
TAGSfoul ballfoul ball gifslittle girl foul ballMILWAUKEE BREWERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP