This Adorable Little Girl Had The Best Reaction After Coming Up With A Foul Ball

This is the very opposite of adults fighting for souvenir baseballs. This is the exact opposite of morons catching balls in their alcoholic beverage. In the 7th inning of yesterday’s Giants-Brewers game, a foul ball found its way into the hands of the smallest person in the stadium. The adorable little girl and her friend reacted accordingly.

Watching the replay, I’m still not sure how she came up with it. She didn’t seem interested at first.

And then VOILA, look what I found everyone! She’s a mini Houdini I tell ya.