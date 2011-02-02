‘Live Blog Canceled Due To Blizzard’

You’d expect a B1g Ten School to be able to handle a little inclement weather. But Wisconsin, whose football team won a share of its league title before losing to TCU in the Rose Bowl, had a liveblog scheduled to cover the program’s progress during National Signing Day. And they canceled it…because of a blizzard?!

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday’s Signing Day Live Blog, scheduled to start at 7 a.m. CT, has been postponed indefinitely. Please check back to UWBadgers.com periodically throughout the day for updates. –UWBadgers.com

Rivals has Wisconsin ranked 39th in the national rankings this winter, which means…nothing. Alabama, by the way, decided to skip the trouble with all the words and just stream a camera feed of a fax machine in the athletic department. So the fax machine has finally arrived in Alabama? Good to know.

If you are looking for a National Signing Day live blog, I recommend heading over to SI.com for theirs. I just can’t get into that sort of thing. No really, I’m forbidden from following minors in 26 states. I still live a good life, but I’d give it all up right now for just one more day of coaching boy’s gymnastics.