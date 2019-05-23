The Lonely Island crew of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone first blew up with their Saturday Night Live shorts, eventually becoming big enough to create incredibly underrated full-length feature films in Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Stopping.
However, their bread and butter will always be shorter videos, typically those involving them writing ridiculous songs, and their latest project is no different. The trio announced a new 27-minute feature on Netflix titled, “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience,” that is now streaming in which Samberg and Schaffer rap and sing as Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire while they were on the Oakland A’s.
View this post on Instagram
OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE: THE LONELY ISLAND PRESENTS: THE UNAUTHORIZED BASH BROTHERS EXPERIENCE The Lonely Island pay tribute to legendary baseball Gods, Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire in a long-form visual poem set in 1988 In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Oakland Athletics’ 1989 championship season, The Lonely Island has allowed a greater power to speak through them and create a visual poem/ love letter to their childhood heroes: Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire AKA The Bash Brothers. In a stunning act of artistry/ fandom, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer (who were born to play Canseco and McGwire due to their equally muscular physiques), have gifted all of Netflix’s 190 countries with a 27 minute musical poem experience honoring The Bash Brothers, the Oakland A’s, and the game of baseball. Including special appearances from Haim, Maya Rudolph, Hannah Simone, Jenny Slate, Jim O’Heir and Sterling K Brown as Sia. The Lonely Island, who are best known for their puerile and vulgar comedy music, have turned a new leaf with “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience,” embracing their inner artists and showing they have super smart brains behind their faces, eyes and skulls. In the past few days, people have called them “genius artists” and “very cool”…I can’t remember who exactly, but it was in line at Starbucks in Pasadena if you need to check on who it was… people usually go to the same coffee places so chances are you’ll see what I’m talking about. The accompanying SOUNDTRACK ALBUM is even more powerful art as it allows the mind’s eye to imagine the derring dos of our heroes. It also includes an additional song and even more stellar verses not featured in the visual component, totally free of charge, nbd. The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is executive produced by Samberg, Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter. Directed by Schaffer and Mike Diva.