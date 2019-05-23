YouTube/TheLonelyIsland

The Lonely Island crew of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone first blew up with their Saturday Night Live shorts, eventually becoming big enough to create incredibly underrated full-length feature films in Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Stopping.

However, their bread and butter will always be shorter videos, typically those involving them writing ridiculous songs, and their latest project is no different. The trio announced a new 27-minute feature on Netflix titled, “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience,” that is now streaming in which Samberg and Schaffer rap and sing as Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire while they were on the Oakland A’s.