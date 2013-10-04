The Long, Painful Suffering Of Reds Fans Is Finally Over… Dusty Baker Has Been Fired

#MLB Playoffs #Cincinnati Reds #Baseball #MLB
Senior Writer
10.04.13 5 Comments

On Wednesday, the day after the Cincinnati Reds were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 in the National League Wild Card Game, Reds GM Walt Jocketty told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the team’s manager, Dusty Baker, would be back in the same capacity next season. However, as I was reading that report again this morning, I imagined Jocketty wearing a bright rainbow afro wig, a hilariously oversized bowtie, whacky red squeaky shoes and a big red nose, because that sh*t’s the funniest joke of the year.

After six seasons of wasting incredible talent by falling short in the playoffs and winning two National League Central Titles only to eventually lose in the NLDS both times, Dusty Baker was fired by the Reds. Now, in a breaking With Leather exclusive, I have Baker’s reaction to this news…

Dusty Baker is indifferent

And while it would probably make me a little angry as a classier and more intelligent St. Louis Cardinals fan, I think it would be hilarious if Jocketty hired Tony La Russa.

(As always, my favorite GIF is via @CJZero)

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB Playoffs#Cincinnati Reds#Baseball#MLB
TAGSBaseballCINCINNATI REDSDUSTY BAKERMLBMLB PLAYOFFSWALT JOCKETTYYou're Fired

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP