The Long, Painful Suffering Of Reds Fans Is Finally Over… Dusty Baker Has Been Fired

On Wednesday, the day after the Cincinnati Reds were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 in the National League Wild Card Game, Reds GM Walt Jocketty told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the team’s manager, Dusty Baker, would be back in the same capacity next season. However, as I was reading that report again this morning, I imagined Jocketty wearing a bright rainbow afro wig, a hilariously oversized bowtie, whacky red squeaky shoes and a big red nose, because that sh*t’s the funniest joke of the year.

After six seasons of wasting incredible talent by falling short in the playoffs and winning two National League Central Titles only to eventually lose in the NLDS both times, Dusty Baker was fired by the Reds. Now, in a breaking With Leather exclusive, I have Baker’s reaction to this news…

And while it would probably make me a little angry as a classier and more intelligent St. Louis Cardinals fan, I think it would be hilarious if Jocketty hired Tony La Russa.

