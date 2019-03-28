Getty Image

The Milwaukee Brewers are fresh off of one of the best seasons in franchise history. The National League Central champions’ 96 wins tied the record for the most wins ever by a Brewers squad, they came one game away from making the World Series, and Christian Yelich was named NL MVP.

Opening Day of the 2019 campaign ended in a way that was pretty familiar for the Milwaukee faithful, a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The way it happened, though, was quite memorable, as center fielder Lorenzo Cain provided what might be the play of the day.

The Brewers had a 5-4 lead, and with two outs, All-Star reliever Josh Hader looked to sit down Jose Martinez. Instead, Martinez got a hold of a fastball that was low and outside. It was high, it was far, and it was heading over the fence, but Cain went and got it, instead.