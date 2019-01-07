Getty Image

The Chargers managed to defeat the Ravens 23-17 in the AFC Wildcard game on Sunday. That win pushed the Chargers to Divisional Round where they will take on the New England Patriots. Unfortunately for them, that game will be played in cold, snowy Foxborough, Massachusetts instead of sunny Los Angeles.

Los Angeles finished the season with a 12-4 record and tied for first place with the division rival Chiefs. Unfortunately for them, they lost out on the division due to a tiebreaker with Kansas City and, as such, failed to earn home field advantage for the playoffs. Not winning the division not only cost the Chargers a first-round bye, but it pushed them all the way down to the 5-seed. The Chargers are almost guaranteed to not play a single game at home unless the Colts can run through the playoffs themselves and meet Los Angeles in the AFC Championship game. Only then will the Chargers be able to play a home game.

In most cases, this is just the Chargers getting unlucky. They had a great year at the same time as a division rival. It happens. However, Chargers tackle Russell Okung isn’t so sure about that. The Chargers had a chance to take the one seed in the regular season, but a loss to the Ravens of all teams put them on equal footing with the Chiefs.