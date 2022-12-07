Former Louisville standout Jeff Brohm is headed back to his alma mater. According to multiple media reports, Brohm, who has spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Purdue, will return to the university that placed him in its Ring of Honor for his contributions as their starting quarterback for two years.

The news was first reported by Chris Low of ESPN, who said the expectation is that Brohm will sign a 6-year deal worth around $35 million. While he did not confirm the terms of the deal, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reported that Brohm will sign a deal to take over the Cardinals.

A series of dominoes involving the Big Ten West fell, which led to the Louisville job opening up. After Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to become their head coach, the Bearcats responded by hiring Scott Satterfield, who spent the last four years at the helm of the Cardinals. Brohm had previously been mentioned as a candidate to return to his alma mater when Satterfield was hired, as he was a candidate for the position in 2018 but said it was “too early” to make the move.

Brohm spent three years at the head coach at Western Kentucky before he was hired by the Boilermakers ahead of the 2017 season. He went 36-34 with a 26-25 record in conference play in West Lafayette. This season, Purdue went 8-5 with a 6-3 record in the Big Ten, which won them the Big Ten West and earned them a spot in the conference title game, where they fell to Michigan.