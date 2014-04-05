The LPGA Isn’t Quite Happy With Paulina Gretzky’s Golf Digest Cover

A couple of days ago, Paulina Gretzky graced the cover of Golf Digest to remind us that there’s a Golf Digest. Because if there something more fun than watching golf, it’s reading about it. Apparently some people aren’t happy about her cover, specifically members of the LPGA, who aren’t pleased that a non-golfer got on the cover. Here’s what pro-golfer Stacy Lewis had to say via NY Times:
“It’s frustrating for female golfers. It’s kind of the state of where we’ve always been. We don’t get respect for being the golfers that we are. Obviously, Golf Digest is trying to sell magazines. But at the same time you’d like to see a little respect for the women’s game.”
She’s not wrong. Putting an attractive woman on the cover is obviously done to sell more magazines, but it also overlooks the real players in the game. Similar feelings were addressed by Hall of Famer Juli Inkster.
“It’s frustrating because it’s Golf Digest; it’s not Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue,” Inkster said, adding: “I think they should maybe recognize some of the great women golfers that we have. It’s like, What do you have to do to get a little respect? I’m guaranteeing you right now, it was not a woman editor who chose that cover.”
The main thing I think the people behind this are going for is that when you have an entire aisle of magazines in a store, it’s easy to walk by a boring cover of some golfer standing on grass. It’s more eye-catching to see a model holding a club and it makes people stop and take a look. If they happen to pick it up, buy it, and read it, then that is a win. So, either way, it’s getting attention to a magazine that would normally see little coverage, and therefore gives more attention to real golfers. Honestly, before this story broke, I had no idea who Stacy Lewis or Juli Inkster were. So, isn’t that something?
(Via Yahoo! Sports and NY Times)
This is a great idea because men will totally look at this cover all “Wow, this is what LPGA golfers are like so I am going to watch more women’s golf”. And women are like “Wow, if I play more golf I will look like this very attractive woman on the cover” and on a side note, “this is how you dress to play golf?”
Maybe that would work if you had an actual golfer on the cover, instead of the White Kim Kardashian who just so happens to be dating a golfer. By that logic, you could put Mary Kate Olsen on the cover of Marianne.
I did totally cheat and look up a French political magazine. I have no idea what Marianne entails.
Well, Golf Digest has every right to put whoever they damn well please on the cover of their magazine. At the same time, the golfers have a right to voice their displeasure over this. My point is… Actually, I don’t have a point. I should probably make a lame attempt at a vaguelly sexually themed joke.
Heh, I bet that Paulina takes a mean mulligan, amiright fellas? I’m terrible at this. I’ll show myself out now.
I think everyone should stop focusing on what’s wrong with this magazine and figure out what happened to her spine.
This comes from the same group who bitched and moaned about not being allowed to be members at Augusta, but had no problem being members at women’s only golf courses
