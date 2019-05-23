LSU Scored Two Runs On A Walk-Off Wild Pitch To Eliminate Auburn From The SEC Tournament

I want you to think of the worst way you’ve ever seen a baseball team lose a game. It probably involves a horrendous error on a sure-fire out that results in the other team scoring the game-winning run, like Alex Rodriguez’s walk-off pop up to second base against the Mets that one time.

Now, imagine you’re in the conference tournament in an elimination game and you enter the bottom of the ninth inning with a 3-2 lead only to somehow lose on a wild pitch. That’s what happened to Auburn in their SEC Tournament game against LSU, as the Tigers from Baton Rouge got men on second and third with one out, when a seemingly innocuous 1-0 pitch bounced in front of the plate.

At first, no one moved, but as the catcher frantically searched around at his feet, the LSU baserunners realized he didn’t know where the ball was, as it rolled towards the first base dugout. From there, it only got worse for Auburn who threw the ball away trying to get the tying run out at the plate, allowing the man from second to come all the way around to score the walk-off, game-winning run.

