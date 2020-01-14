Getty Image
LSU Claimed Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Players ‘Fake Money’ In A Video Taken After The National Title Game

LSU capped off its dominant year with a win over Clemson in Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game. Behind the latest masterful offensive performance in the final game of Joe Burrow’s decorated collegiate career and a defense that shut down Trevor Lawrence and co. for lengthy stretches of time, the Bayou Tigers came out on top, 42-25, and legitimately secured a place in the history books as one of college football’s greatest individual squads.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver and LSU alumnus Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the game, and once it ended, he took the field and celebrated with the champs. One video appeared to catch Beckham taking a big wad of cash and handing some of it to Tigers receiver Justin Jefferson. It also shows him dapping up another LSU receiver, Jonte Kirklin, although it’s unclear if he handed him cash.

Beckham also posted a video after the game of himself with the jerseys belonging to Jefferson and another wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase.

Now because we’re dealing with the NCAA here, a college football player being handed money after he won a national title by a Pro Bowl wide receiver who then had one of their jerseys is going to set off some alarm bells. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was asked about it on Tuesday morning and was unaware that this happened.

As told to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, LSU responded to this video by saying the money that Beckham gave the players was not real.

It remains to be seen why Odell Beckham Jr. would have fake money with him under any circumstances. For those interested, here is how revenue is estimated to be distributed by the College Football Playoff this year.

