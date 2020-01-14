LSU capped off its dominant year with a win over Clemson in Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game. Behind the latest masterful offensive performance in the final game of Joe Burrow’s decorated collegiate career and a defense that shut down Trevor Lawrence and co. for lengthy stretches of time, the Bayou Tigers came out on top, 42-25, and legitimately secured a place in the history books as one of college football’s greatest individual squads.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver and LSU alumnus Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the game, and once it ended, he took the field and celebrated with the champs. One video appeared to catch Beckham taking a big wad of cash and handing some of it to Tigers receiver Justin Jefferson. It also shows him dapping up another LSU receiver, Jonte Kirklin, although it’s unclear if he handed him cash.

OBJ handing wads of cash to LSU players on the field after the National Championship pic.twitter.com/QVmebrjpPy — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020

Beckham also posted a video after the game of himself with the jerseys belonging to Jefferson and another wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase.

OBJ just paid a fair market rate for their jerseys, totally above the board #nothingtoseehere pic.twitter.com/q2Uz0eNHro — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020

Now because we’re dealing with the NCAA here, a college football player being handed money after he won a national title by a Pro Bowl wide receiver who then had one of their jerseys is going to set off some alarm bells. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was asked about it on Tuesday morning and was unaware that this happened.

Ed Orgeron asked about OBJ passing out cash to #LSU players after the game. Said it was first he heard about it. Patrick Queen said he didn't get any.

Developing story, to be sure. But I figure any players who got money will give it back and that will be it. — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) January 14, 2020

As told to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, LSU responded to this video by saying the money that Beckham gave the players was not real.

A video of Odell Beckham Jr. appearing to hand out money to players after the national championship circled this morning. An #LSU athletics official says it was fake money.https://t.co/8KEWma4NKY — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 14, 2020

It remains to be seen why Odell Beckham Jr. would have fake money with him under any circumstances. For those interested, here is how revenue is estimated to be distributed by the College Football Playoff this year.