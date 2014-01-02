LSU’s Zach Mettenberger Picked His Nose And You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

My two-year old niece is about as adorable as they come. Every time I see her, I ask her, “Do we eat boogers?” and she replies, “No, eating boogers is gross!” and I smile because eating boogers is indeed gross and I won’t stand for my niece being the booger eater in her class. However, it seems that my important lessons in nostril feasting haven’t reached Louisiana, because LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger went ahead and got him a finger full of nose candy yesterday on live TV during the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

It was a scene right out of Caddyshack, as millions of people watched as Mettenberger flirted with devouring his booger and wondered if he’s actually do it, and yep… that dude ate his booger. The LSU Tigers – Outback Bowl champions and booger eaters.