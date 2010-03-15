LUNCHTIME LINKS, WITH LUNCHLADY

- YOU MEAN I CAN BET ON MOVIES NOW? SAH-WEEEEEET!!!
- What can we expect from Ryan Zimmerman this season in DC?
- If Jeremiah Masoli was robbing a frat house, he must have been really GD poor.
- Social networking apparently can help you find new work in These Trying Economic Times.
- Are you whipped? This list might help you know for sure.
- Everything you know about Japanese guys is wrong.
- These teams probably could have made the NCAA, but didn’t.
- I always thought that the robot on Futurama was kind of a dick.
Send tips and submissions to WithLeather-Tips@UPROXX.com. Sloppy Joes…Slop, Sloppy Joes and uh…
