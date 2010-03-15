LUNCHTIME LINKS, WITH LUNCHLADY

03.15.10 8 years ago
  • YOU MEAN I CAN BET ON MOVIES NOW? SAH-WEEEEEET!!!

    FilmDrunk.

  • What can we expect from Ryan Zimmerman this season in DC?

    The Nats Blog.

  • If Jeremiah Masoli was robbing a frat house, he must have been really GD poor.

    Rumors & Rants.

  • Social networking apparently can help you find new work in These Trying Economic Times.

    Uproxx.

  • Are you whipped? This list might help you know for sure.

    Guyism.

  • Everything you know about Japanese guys is wrong.

    Detroit 4 Lyfe.

  • These teams probably could have made the NCAA, but didn’t.

    Bleacher Report.

  • I always thought that the robot on Futurama was kind of a dick.

    Gamma Squad.

Send tips and submissions to WithLeather-Tips@UPROXX.com. Sloppy Joes…Slop, Sloppy Joes and uh…

