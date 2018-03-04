BJJ Ace Mackenzie Dern Makes A Successful Octagon Debut In An Exciting, Gutsy Fight At UFC 222

Mackenzie Dern wins her UFC debut by split decision over Ashley Yoder, but did the judges get it right? #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/Zd6JJQepbP — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018

The pressure is on for Mackenzie Dern. She’s been hyped the moment she stepped into the cage as one of the most decorated grapplers to enter MMA in years. She’s won every competition possible — ADCC, the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships. She is not to be trifled with on the mat. Combine that with a perfect 5-0 record, and the hype she entered the sport with is amplified as makes her way to the UFC’s Octagon for the first time as the main event of the FS1 prelims.

So, what did “the next Ronda Rousey” do?

She started the fight with a wild back and forth of fists flying with her opponent, Ashley Yoder totally game. Dern latched onto Yoder quickly until she denied a takedown attempt.

Both ladies went back to throwing heavy shots with Dern not using her elite BJJ at all, surprisingly. She didn’t want to shoot for takedowns, she wanted to strike her way into clinching distance where she could finally get the hooks in. As Mackenzie gives space, Yoder is striking with confidence and proper technique, landing hard.