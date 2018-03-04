BJJ Ace Mackenzie Dern Makes A Successful Octagon Debut In An Exciting, Gutsy Fight At UFC 222

#MMA #UFC
03.03.18 6 days ago

The pressure is on for Mackenzie Dern. She’s been hyped the moment she stepped into the cage as one of the most decorated grapplers to enter MMA in years. She’s won every competition possible — ADCC, the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships. She is not to be trifled with on the mat. Combine that with a perfect 5-0 record, and the hype she entered the sport with is amplified as makes her way to the UFC’s Octagon for the first time as the main event of the FS1 prelims.

So, what did “the next Ronda Rousey” do?

She started the fight with a wild back and forth of fists flying with her opponent, Ashley Yoder totally game. Dern latched onto Yoder quickly until she denied a takedown attempt.

Both ladies went back to throwing heavy shots with Dern not using her elite BJJ at all, surprisingly. She didn’t want to shoot for takedowns, she wanted to strike her way into clinching distance where she could finally get the hooks in. As Mackenzie gives space, Yoder is striking with confidence and proper technique, landing hard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP