Ten College Football Programs Will Be Included In A New ‘Madden 20’ Career Mode

04.25.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the cover athlete for Madden 20 and, as always, there is a big-time appetite for the release of the most popular sports video game in the country. While plenty of attention will be paid to the specifics of what this year’s game will bring, college football fans received an interesting tidbit of information this week when word broke that there will be a nod to the collegiate experience within the confines of the release.

The “Face of the Franchise: QB1” mode will feature the ability to track a player’s progress all the way from college to the pros, beginning with the choice of college and the ability to function within the College Football Playoff.

EA Sports

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madden#NFL#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLmaddenmadden 20NFLPatrick Mahomes
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP