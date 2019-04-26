Getty Image

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the cover athlete for Madden 20 and, as always, there is a big-time appetite for the release of the most popular sports video game in the country. While plenty of attention will be paid to the specifics of what this year’s game will bring, college football fans received an interesting tidbit of information this week when word broke that there will be a nod to the collegiate experience within the confines of the release.

The “Face of the Franchise: QB1” mode will feature the ability to track a player’s progress all the way from college to the pros, beginning with the choice of college and the ability to function within the College Football Playoff.