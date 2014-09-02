‘Madden NFL 15’ Has Its Next Hilarious Glitch: Teeny Christian Kirksey

One thing the Madden franchise reliably offers us, every year, are hilarious glitches. The latest one makes Cleveland Browns player Christian Kirksey a bit… smaller than he normally is.
As in, Kirksey is depicted in the game as one foot, two inches tall, as opposed to his more normal 6′ 2″. Being as this is a Madden glitch, the height doesn’t affect the game in any real way: Kirksey can still perform as a linebacker. He’s just reeeeeeeeeally teeny.
Kirksey has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, which is nice since he’s being portrayed as Dinklage-sized. And, if nothing else, at least he didn’t get punted into space.
One foot, two inches tall? Looking at the pic he looks to be maybe 3 inches tall in comparison to the other players.
I find it hard to believe this wasn’t intentional and done to generate publicity. The only reason I even knew Madden 15 was out before the posts about this was because I happened to see it at Kmart the other day.
I like how his shadow is bigger than he is.
IS amazing how the same game released year after year can have so many new glitches
*it’s
He does not look Dinklage sized so much as he seems 3 apples tall.