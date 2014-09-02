‘Madden NFL 15’ Has Its Next Hilarious Glitch: Teeny Christian Kirksey

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
09.02.14 6 Comments

One thing the Madden franchise reliably offers us, every year, are hilarious glitches. The latest one makes Cleveland Browns player Christian Kirksey a bit… smaller than he normally is.

As in, Kirksey is depicted in the game as one foot, two inches tall, as opposed to his more normal 6′ 2″. Being as this is a Madden glitch, the height doesn’t affect the game in any real way: Kirksey can still perform as a linebacker. He’s just reeeeeeeeeally teeny.

Kirksey has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, which is nice since he’s being portrayed as Dinklage-sized. And, if nothing else, at least he didn’t get punted into space.

