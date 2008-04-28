MADDEN SCREEN SHOTS OF TOP DRAFT PICKS

#Madden #NFL #Video Games
04.28.08

The college players drafted over the weekend have never worn pro uniforms, but the geniuses at EA Sports traveled into the future, photographed all the first-round draft picks wearing their college numbers in the pros, and turned those future-photos into the screen captures from Madden '09 that you can see here FOR THE FIRST TIME ANYWHERE ON THE INTERNET. 

Whatever you do, don't click on the thumbnails!  You'll tear the fabric of the time-space continuum!!!  AHHHHH you fools, you'll kill us all!

