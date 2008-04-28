MADDEN SCREEN SHOTS OF TOP DRAFT PICKS

The college players drafted over the weekend have never worn pro uniforms, but the geniuses at EA Sports traveled into the future, photographed all the first-round draft picks wearing their college numbers in the pros, and turned those future-photos into the screen captures from Madden '09 that you can see here FOR THE FIRST TIME ANYWHERE ON THE INTERNET.
Whatever you do, don't click on the thumbnails! You'll tear the fabric of the time-space continuum!!! AHHHHH you fools, you'll kill us all!
Any screen caps of the new Tracy Jordan porn game? Hook a brother up yo.
Hey all you single-digit homos, welcome to the NFL, now get a real number.
Fuckin' A!!! Now I won't have to dream about what Chris Williams will look like as an invisible player on the football field for Da Bears come football season, cause I already know!!!!!
Punch – you were right. That Chiefs player is already praying to the Black Odin.
The Falcons re-drafted Chris Chandler?
Words cannot describe how happy I was to see an Antoine Cason screen-cap
It looks like Aqib Talib is giving the bad touch to Marty Booker
All must kneel before Black Odin.
Look at Vernon Gholston, what a monster
It's the space-time continuum, you ass.
//Doctor Emmitt Brown
That's not accurate, at least one has to be in jail stripes, per NFL odds.
That's what I tell the Feds about my screen caps:
"Sir, she will eventually be 18."
Matt Ryan shouldn't be wearing Chris Chandler's #12.
He should be wearing Joey Harrington's number, because that's the path his career will follow.
The guys at EA were nice enough to fill the stands at Dolphin Stadium, and we all know it won't be the case this year.
Any Madden screencaps of Colt Brennan sexually assaulting a Washington D.C. area bartender while she sleeps?
The Falcons must have already traded Sam Baler to Tampa judging by his blocking for Warrick Dunn in the screencap….also, all those empty seats in Atlanta should be red not aqua – they painted them in the offseason. Thanks Arthur Blank for the sweet new game day experience!!!!
Does anyone know how many illegitimate children screen-cap Darren McFadden has fathered?
where's the screen cap of a Seahawk dropping a pass?
is that bengal tackling somebody? fake…bengals don't do that
Ah Sweet, now I can be Jerome Felton!!
Long looks gay. I mean in an 1890s sort of way.