Magic Johnson Promises To Wear A Blue Speedo If The Dodgers Win The World Series

After the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks and clinched the National League West title and a playoff berth, the players decided to take a dip in the D-Backs’ stadium pool, and that didn’t go over too well with the home team. And I think it was sports writer Amanda Rykoff who Tweeted something along the lines of, “If you don’t want the winning team swimming in your pool, don’t have a pool in your stadium.” Truer words have never been typed in 140 characters or less.
Dodgers partial owner Magic Johnson was a guest on The Tonight Show last night and he explained to Jay Leno that he apologized to Arizona’s ownership after that little celebration, but he also vowed to wear a Dodgers Speedo if Yasiel Puig and Co. can bring a World Series title back to the City of Angels for the first time since 1988. So if seeing a 54-year old man partially naked is your bag, then the Dodgers are your team in these MLB playoffs.
Didn’t he do that on the awful Magic Hour? Also, can we get Cookie to wear a bathing suit too?
Hate these two.