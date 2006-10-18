Make Super Bowl Monday a Holiday

#NFL
10.18.06 11 years ago

I've been saying precisely this for years, but I'm not one of those fat cats in Washington. SI's Ten Spot, which I never read unless there's a picture of a hot chick next to the link, pointed out to me the very brilliant SuperBowlMonday.com, a grassroots movement that, well, it says it right there on the site: 

SuperBowlMonday.com is a grass-roots political campaign dedicated to making Super Bowl Sunday a new National Holiday, with observation on Monday following the big game.

FUCK. YES. It's about time the Super Bowl got its due. I don't know a single person who doesn't watch the Super Bowl, and I live in New York City, the World Capital of Effete Fairies. You ever seen Capote? It's like that, but with more supermodels.

Let's not kid ourselves about the "first athletic holiday bullshit", though. This would be a somber day of reflection, as the emotional hangover of the football offseason merges with the physical hangover of Jell-O shots, a case of beer, and a few Janitor's Delights (Wild Irish Rose and Drano).

