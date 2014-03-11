A Wrestler's Gesture Of Sportsmanship To His Opponent's Dying Father Will Touch Your Heart

Two competitors shared an awesome moment of sportsmanship during the Minnesota Class 3A state high school wrestling championship over the weekend, and I’ll go ahead and warn you that this clip comes with a heavy allergies disclaimer.

Malik Stewart went up against Mitchell McKee of St. Michael Albertville High School for the 120-pound state championship. McKee was fighting to win the championship for his dad, a man suffering from cancer, and he triumphed. After the match, Malik’s gesture of good sportsmanship earned him applause from the crowd, but it ran a little deeper than that … he, too, had lost his father prematurely, and showed his support for McKee’s family by not only shaking Mitchell’s dad’s hand, but embracing him.

Here’s the news report, and the pictures are pretty special. When did high school wrestling become something that makes me cry all the time?