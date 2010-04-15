Man Dies While Waiting In Line To Buy World Cup Tickets

Odd news out of South Africa today. No, Nelson Mandela did not get cornrows, although the awesomeness of such a possibility cannot be overstated. Actually, some guy waited in line for 20 hours to buy tickets for the upcoming World Cup in Johannesburg. He collapsed and died. I blame TicketMaster.

Cape Town police spokesperson Ezra October confirmed to CNN that 64-year-old Ralph van Heerden collapsed and died while waiting to purchase 11 World Cup tickets on Thursday morning. He was certified dead by paramedics when they arrived on the scene at around 7:15 a.m. local time (0515 GMT). It is believed that he had a heart problem. According to police, paramedics tried to resuscitate him but failed. –CNN

Those tickets must be in short supply, right? Not exactly; there are about half a million tickets remaining. Although, one could argue that this was better than dying of boredom from watching international soccer. Aw, I’m just kidding. I like all the Cups. But those Italian league teams can stick it. I don’t like the cuts of their jibs one bit.