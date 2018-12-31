Miami Hired Manny Diaz Days After He Agreed To Go To Temple

Getty Image

Mark Richt stunned the Miami football program on Sunday when he announced his sudden retirement after his third season with the Hurricanes.

The announcement came as a shock to the athletic director and everyone around the program, not only because Richt seemed to be rejuvenated back at his alma mater, but because just days before the announcement defensive coordinator Manny Diaz accepted the job at Temple. Diaz would’ve been the clear successor to Richt in Coral Gables, and likely would have stayed around if he’d just let him know he was planning on leaving the program.

Instead, Miami had to pay a $4 million buyout to Temple to bring Diaz back and name him the new head coach, as was made official late on Sunday night.