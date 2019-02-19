Manny Machado Has Reportedly Agreed To A Massive Deal With The San Diego Padres

02.19.19 10 mins ago

Major League Baseball’s snail-like free agent market has finally picked up the pace, and just in the nick of time. With all 30 teams having already reported to spring training, one of the games two top superstar free agents has found a new home.

Manny Machado has agreed to deal with the San Diego Padres, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Machado was traded by the Baltimore Orioles, where he spent the first seven years of his career, to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, where he helped LA reach the World Series. Yet despite heavy rumored interest from teams like the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, both Machado and Bryce Harper, two of MLB’s premier players, remained unsigned. Now Machado has received the largest free agent deal in American sports.

