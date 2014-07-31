Manny Machado Might Have A Bionic Arm, And Here Are The GIFs From Last Night To Prove It

Manny Machado is not human. Manny Machado is a robot. A robot with a bionic arm, capable of insane throws across the diamond to nab would-be baserunners. In last night’s game against the Angels, the Orioles third baseman threw a strike to first base, beating Albert Pujols by two steps. Manny’s done this before, gone deep into foul ground to make a play. But this one? This one was beyond insane.