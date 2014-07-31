Manny Machado Might Have A Bionic Arm, And Here Are The GIFs From Last Night To Prove It

Manny Machado is not human. Manny Machado is a robot. A robot with a bionic arm, capable of insane throws across the diamond to nab would-be baserunners. In last night’s game against the Angels, the Orioles third baseman threw a strike to first base, beating Albert Pujols by two steps. Manny’s done this before, gone deep into foul ground to make a play. But this one? This one was beyond insane.
That is pretty amazing. Most 3Bs would one-hop that at best.
And I don’t get why Pujols slid into the bag.
That was the bigger take away for me. Who the hell is coaching base running in Anaheim? Sliding into first when you’ve already been thrown out by 3 steps. That first baseman was already getting a hot dog by the time Albert’s old ass got there…
This is a great play, no doubt. But it’s not really that big a deal (relative to what the top fielders in MLB are capable of), in all honesty. It’s a great play that deserves to be included in a sports show’s nightly Best Of highlight package, but that’s about it.
He’s got a great arm and is a bat-throwing piece of shit.
Great play by the 1st basemen. As for the slide I think Pujols was trying to be not as embarrassed by making it appear closer. But the videotape never lies.
Machado does get the benefit of throwing out Pujols. That injury has slowed him down big time. He now is like Ortiz, where he needs a hit to the wall almost to get a base hit.
That in no way changes the dynamics of the throw itself.
Well, he is pointing out that even with the direct no-hop throw, a faster runner might have legged it out for a single. I mean, half of what makes the play impressive is that he got the out. If he didn’t, no one would care.
Anybody remember the time when Vlad Guerri almost threw out Mo Baughn on a hit to right field? Same kind of thing.
Vlad Guerro threw out Mo Vaughn
“Tape don’t lie” ~Rasheed Wallace, probably
To be fair, Pujols might be the slowest runner in all of professional, amateur, and recreational sport at this point. Still a helluva throw though.
Cannon. But Johnny Damon throwing out Pujols at first from left field is within the realm of possibility at this point.