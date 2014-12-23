Manti Te’o Wants You To Stop Joking About His Fake, Dead Girlfriend

It’s been almost two years since the tragic death of Lennay Kekua; two years since Deadspin outed her as a figment of Manti Te’o’s imagination. The jokes came fast and furious for months, with photoshops and memes and fake, dead girlfriends galore, a bonanza unseen on social media since the dawn of the internet.
But that was a long time ago, that was 2013. All the jokes have been told, all the photoshops have been made. Te’o knows he made a mistake, he knows Lennay never actually existed.
During Saturday’s game against the Niners, offensive tackle Anthony Davis rehashed those old jokes and demons right to Te’o’s face. Then he proudly posted it on social media. He’s the NFL version of Carlos Mencia, obviously.
On Monday, Te’O responded:
That joke. Still?
“I got harassed a few times last year (on the field). I expected that. But this year?” Te’o said Monday. “I told him, ‘Find a new joke.’ “
Yeah I’m with Manti. It’s over, it’s done with. Move on. Let’s bury the jokes like we buried Lennay Kekua.
Actually it’s been so long the jokes are finally funny again
haha… holy shit, you’re right! They are almost better this time around
Damn right, this is like finding a lighter in a jacket you haven’t worn in ten months.
Holidays are always the toughest. #rip
If there are any jokes at the expense of another person that don’t have an expiration date, it’s probably this one. Dude should never be allowed to live that one down.
Agreed. He went with it for the cameras and fame.
Especially on a godamned football field. If you got some ammo to fuck with your opponent, you use that shit. And boy is that ever a full clip. I would NEVER stop clowning him for that.
Nope. This dweeb needs to be reminded of this shit till the end of time.
Got to love victim blaming
Making fun of Manti just promotes the spread of rape culture.
RIP Lennay
We will never forget you
Seriously though
just poured some of my 40 out for her
The scumbag tried to ride that sob story through to a Heisman Trophy.
Sorry, but you will NEVER be let off the hook for this.
Damn straight. He knew it was bullshit well early in the season, but that didn’t stop him or Notre Dame from squeezing every drop of publicity out of it as possible.
Manti can get pissed, but it’s still on him.
Oh, hey guy-I-nearly-forgot-about and his fake-dead-girlfriend-I-nearly-forgot-about, thanks for reminding me about you so I can continue to make fun of you, guy-I-nearly-forgot-about and your fake-dead-girlfriend-I-nearly-forgot-about. Totally forgot to keep making fun of you until now. Appreciate your commitment to making me remember to make fun of you.
Anthony Davis is just mad the Niners lost and aren’t going to the playoffs.
Is Manti really mad about this or is he just faking?