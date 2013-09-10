There Were So, So, SO Many Stars At The U.S. Open This Weekend

09.10.13

While I’ve already opened and shut the case on the most important part of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships action this past weekend – it was Kate Upton, in case you were wondering – I’d be doing us all a great disservice if I didn’t mention that the men’s final match between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal was a star-studded affair yesterday, with some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars stopping by the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York to sort of look like they were having a good time.

Nadal went on to defeat Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his second U.S. Open title, but more important was how much he impressed such important celebrities as Wilmer Valderrama and Rob Thomas. After all, you’re no one unless the lead singer of Matchbox 20 says, “Man, that guy is smooth.”

More than anything, it was amazing that the tennis center wasn’t flooded, what with Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alexander Skarsgård and David Beckham being in the same place at the same time. That’s DEFCON 1 for the lady parts.

