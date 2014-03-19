The Ultimate NCAA Tourney Buzzer Beater Compilation Is Here To Get You Even More Excited For March Madness

Creative Director
03.19.14 2 Comments

March Madness is officially here, and you couldn’t be more ready. You’ve efficiently taken all the necessary steps to make sure you can enjoy it to the fullest. You’ve got your bracket(s) filled out and laid across the coffee table — with plenty of room left over for snacks — and you’ve already re-learned what channel TruTV is. You’ve even strategically timed your vasectomy.

All that’s left to do is sit back and enjoy one final appetizer before the grand feast that lies ahead: three full minutes of dramatic buzzer beaters from past NCAA tournaments.

Worldwide Interweb

TAGS2014 NCAA TOURNAMENTbracketsCollege BasketballMarch Madness

