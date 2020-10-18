New York Jets safety Marcus Maye used his butt to pick off an attempted deep ball by Ryan Fitzpatrick. I don’t have much more to say here, let’s get to the video, because it is wild.

Beyond the … let’s call it unusual circumstances under which Maye reeled in this pass, this is some extremely good defensive backing by the Jets safety. Right as he began covering Dolphins receiver Preston Williams, Maye made it a point to be physical with him — although nowhere near overzealous to the point that he could tempt a flag — and got his head around to see where the ball was in the air. Then, as Fitzpatrick underthrew it, he made an excellent play on the ball and did everything he could to stay between Williams and the ball.

And then, of course, there was how he made this pick happen. Dude pinned a football with one hand against his butt! This is insane! He ultimately popped it up into the air, needing to fend off a teammate who looked like they really wanted to get credited with the pick on this one, and finished the job by corralling the ball with his left arm. This is, unquestionably, the second most famous play in Jets history that prominently involves a butt.