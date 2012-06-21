Marisa Miller Is Going On A Little Vacation

One of the absolute silliest debates that I’ve ever heard is the blogger bro vs. blogger bro Civil War of Kate Upton vs. Marisa Miller. For me that’s like arguing air vs. water, because we need both to live, damn it. Would you argue your mother against your father? Lobster Dog vs. Douche Dog? Channing Tatum vs. Chet Haze? No! You wouldn’t argue any of these things, because they are all equally important to us.

Now, while so many people have fought this worthless fight, it appears that it has all been for naught. According to US Weekly, Miller has apparently thrown her whole career away.

The supermodel, 33, and her husband, record producer Griffin Guess, 32, are expecting their first child, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. Miller is due late fall.

That is, unless you’re into pregnant women, in which case Upton loses.

If you’re unfamiliar with Guess, he looks like this, so there’s hope for so many of us yet. But we offer our congrats to the happy couple on this new addition to their family with this tribute to page views the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model and NFL spokesperson who stole our hearts so many, many times.

(For best viewing results, please open this song in another window.)

