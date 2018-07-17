Mark Henry Told Hulk Hogan He Has ‘More Work To Be Done’ At Extreme Rules

07.17.18 37 mins ago

Hulk Hogan is slowly but surely making his way back into the fold with WWE following his lengthy suspension from the company and the WWE Hall of Fame after audio surfaced of him using the N-word.

Hogan was reinstated to the Hall of Fame on Sunday and was backstage at Extreme Rules, although he did not make an in-ring or on-camera appearance during the PPV event. He addressed the superstars backstage and issued an apology, but Mark Henry made sure to let him know that he has more to do.

Henry spoke with SiriusXM Busted Open Radio on Monday about the conversation he had with Hogan at Extreme Rules and noted that he was encouraged by what Hogan said and that he believed Hogan would take those necessary steps.

