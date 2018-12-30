Getty Image

When Mark Richt was fired by the University of Georgia in 2016 he immediately found himself a new job at his alma mater, taking on the job of trying to bring the University of Miami back to prominence.

The 2017 season was the high point, as they finished 10-3 with losses to Clemson in the ACC title game and Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. That performance had people very high on the Canes entering the 2018 season, with a preseason ranking of No. 8 in the AP poll and the expectation that they would roll through the Coastal again and challenge Clemson for the ACC crown.

Instead, Miami sputtered to a 7-5 regular season record and lost in miserable fashion to Wisconsin once again, this time in the Pinstripe Bowl. The season was defined by terrible quarterback play, and indecisiveness about who should be the starter, and an offense incapable of giving a stout defense any chance to compete. Still, it was only three years into the Richt tenure and while hot seat talk always picks up when a coach underperforms, no one thought this would be the end of Richt’s time in Coral Gables.

That was until Sunday when Richt announced he was stepping down and retiring in a shocking announcement that even caught the Miami program off guard.