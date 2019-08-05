Getty Image

It’s well-established that the Miami Marlins have made some mistakes in recent years. Saddling the city they play in with billions in bond debt to build a mostly-empty stadium is a pretty rough start, but then they went and sold the team to Derek Jeter. Getting rid of the hilariously garish home run sculpture in centerfield at the publicly-financed boondoggle is simply the next step in a series of losing efforts.

The latest misstep starts, as it often does for Miami’s baseball team, with a series of losses on the field. The Marlins were swept in an interleague, inter-Florida two-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, a team likely headed for a Wild Card spot in the American League. They’ve been on a roll lately, sweeping the Red Sox and winners of six straight. And it seems the ever-struggling Marlins are a bit frustrated by the success of their in-state rivals.

It’s been well-established that the Brands are never not At It, and sports franchises are brands and absolutely no exception to this. Every team feels the need to be persnickety and obnoxious on social media, and losing a pair of games to a team they never play was simply too much for the Marlins social media team. They simply had to respond in the most over the top way possible. That’s right: they blamed the Tampa Bay Rays for the death of Steve Irwin.