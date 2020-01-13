Marshawn Lynch has seen it all in his NFL career, including what the world looks like on the other side of retirement. With a third retirement a distinct possibility this year, Lynch made the most of his final postgame press conference after the Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from the postseason to share some advice with his young teammates.

Lynch returned to the NFL for a second time when an injury-riddled Seahawks squad needed a veteran running back. He played well for a 33-year-old, twice-retired back, scoring two touchdowns in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau on Sunday. Usually reticent when it comes to the press, Lynch appeared at what may be his exit interview with the press and answered a few questions, though briefly.

Then, as if inspiration struck him, he began a monologue about the importance of taking care of your finances and body so you can enjoy retirement.

Marshawn Lynch answered a couple questions at the podium then launched into an advise session for young players about taking care of their bodies, minds and finances. pic.twitter.com/bhVoMNbRry — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 13, 2020

“I’ll say it like this, though: it’s a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken, right?” Lynch said. Chicken, in this case, is Bay Area slang for money. But Lynch was just getting started.

“So if it was me, or if I had an opportunity to let these little sahabs know something, I’d say ‘take care of your money because that sh*t don’t last forever,'” Lynch continued. “Now I’ve been on the other side of a retirement and it’s good when you can get over there and do what the f*ck you want to. So I’ll tell y’all while you’re in it, take care of your bread. So when y’all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself.”

Lynch apparently didn’t spend any of his salary during his NFL career, and his post-retirement life has certainly seemed fruitful for the running back, though the game has called him back twice more since he first hung them up. But it’s good advice all around, and Lynch says he’s seen other teammates not handle their money right and watched the toll post-football life takes on them.

“So while you’re at it right now, take care of y’all bodies. Take care of your chicken. Take care of your mentals. Because we ain’t lasting that long,” Lynch said. “I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more. So start taking care of your mentals, your bodies, your chicken. So when y’all are, you know, ready to walk away, you walk away and be able to do what you want to do.”