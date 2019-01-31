Wilson

Marshawn Lynch is a very deliberate person. That is to say, he only does exactly what he wants to do, and at this point in his NFL career, he’s certainly earned that right.

Lynch has already retired from playing football, for one, deciding to literally hang them up on Super Bowl Sunday in 2016 with a single tweet. After a year off, he decided he wanted to play again, though, un-retiring to join his hometown Oakland Raiders. He’s already won a title in his career, forever solidified his reputation in the league as a force of nature with some epic runs, and is very careful about his public image.

So when Lynch does something, you know there’s a purpose behind it. Which is why when Wilson wanted to partner with Lynch to auction off some very unique footballs, it was clear the project would include a bit of the running back’s signature style. The NFL’s official pigskin provider teamed up with Lynch and tattoo artist B.J. Betts to make some custom footballs tattooed with some designs near and dear to Lynch to auction off for charity.