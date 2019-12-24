The Seattle Seahawks need a whole lot of help at running back due to a bevy of injuries the team has suffered throughout the course of the 2019 NFL season. Because of this, reports began circulating on Monday that Marshawn Lynch was on the verge of coming out of retirement and helping out the team as it made a push for a Super Bowl.

As it turns out, that will end up being the case. Lynch underwent a physical with the team on Monday evening, and depending on the results, the two sides were expected to come to an agreement. According to Lynch’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, the contract has been signed and Lynch is coming back.

That was soon confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who explained that this is going to be quite the interesting agreement. Lynch, who last suited up for the team in 2015 before retiring for the first time, isn’t going to stick around. He’s coming on board to play in Sunday night’s season finale showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, with the winner of said game winning the NFC West, before taking the field in the playoffs and then bouncing again.

New/old Seahawks’ RB Marshawn Lynch signed a deal for this year only – the last regular-season game and the postseason, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

The last time we saw Lynch came in 2017 and 2018, when he came out of retirement to play for the Oakland Raiders. There are obviously a billion questions that can be asked about what the 33-year-old Lynch has in the tank at this point, especially considering the other running back Seattle signed alongside him was fellow former Seahawks back Robert Turbin, who has not taken a snap this season. Having said that, football is more fun when Marshawn Lynch is playing it, so this is wonderful news.