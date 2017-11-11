Martellus Bennett Went On A Passionate Rant Trashing The Packers Medical Staff

#Green Bay Packers #New England Patriots
Sports Writer
11.10.17

Getty Image

Martellus Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Green Bay Packers last March, just months removed from his Super Bowl LI win as a member of the New England Patriots. Over the course of the last week, Bennett was cut from the Packers under the NFL’s “failure to disclose a physical condition” designation and then subsequently re-signed by the Patriots. If this sounds bizarre to you, you’re not alone.

The NFL’s “failure to disclose a physical condition” designation can be used in a couple of different ways, but in this case, rampant speculation is that the Packers used this designation to try and get back a percentage of Bennett’s signing bonus for failing to disclose a shoulder injury.

According to Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, “the last medical conversation I was involved with in regards to Marty, they were talking about scheduling surgery. After that, then you have the termination and then the claim. I really don’t have any comments on that. I’ve answered the question for the last time, respectfully.”

We can presume that the Packers released Bennett under the assumption that he was going to have surgery, and yet, the Patriots claimed him off waivers, and he practiced with the team on Friday, although the practice report said he was “limited.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Bay Packers#New England Patriots
TAGSGREEN BAY PACKERSMARTELLUS BENNETTNew England Patriots

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP