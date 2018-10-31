Getty Image

The University of Maryland Board of Regents made the stunning decision to retain coach D.J. Durkin after an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jordan McNair at a practice over the summer.

The board determined the culture of the program was not “toxic,” but that there were some problems, just not to the point of needing to fire Durkin. The backlash to the decision was immediate from just about every imaginable source. McNair’s father spoke at a press conference on Tuesday and told the media it felt like he’d been punched in the stomach and had someone spit in his face.

Some members of the football team walked out of a meeting on Wednesday, per reports, fans and students planned a protest event on campus, most every media outlet had a column about the unfathomable decision to retain Durkin, and even congressmen and the Maryland governor called upon the school to revisit their decision.