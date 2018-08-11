Getty Image

The football program at the University of Maryland was struck by tragedy earlier this year when offensive lineman Jordan McNair died two weeks after collapsing in the aftermath of a team workout. Details about what lead to his death were sparse, but on Friday evening, ESPN published a pair of bombshell reports — one regarding the circumstances around McNair’s death, another revealing a culture of fear and intimidation within the Terrapin football program.

In the aftermath of those reports, three people involved with the team’s strength and conditioning staff were placed on administrative leave amid an independent investigation into McNair’s death. On Saturday afternoon, the university decided to go even further, placing head football coach D.J. Durkin on administrative leave. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada will take over head coaching responsibilities in the interim.