Only a couple months removed from a fraternity robbing which earned him a season long suspension, Oregon QB Jeremiah Masoli has been removed from the pride of Eugene’s football team. Masoli’s departure from the team was implemented after he failed to live up to the standards set for him by coach Chip Kelley after the robbery in January. The decision comes two days after the quarterback was pulled over while driving with a suspended license, at which time marijuana (/gasp!) was found in his glove box. When asked for comment, Josh Howard expressed his displeasure at not being bummed a bong rip.

A Springfield police officer patrolling the Gateway area on Monday cited Masoli, 21, on charges of possessing less than 1 ounce of pot, driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at a driveway or sidewalk. All three charges are noncriminal violations that carry fines upon conviction. But because Masoli is already on probation as a result of a previous criminal conviction, it’s possible that his Springfield marijuana case could result in additional punishment. Masoli was placed on one year of probation in March after he pleaded guilty in Lane County Circuit Court to burglarizing the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house west of the UO campus. –The Register Guard

