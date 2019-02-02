Getty Image

Life has been pretty good for Matt Light since his retirement from the NFL following the 2011 season. Light, a former standout along the New England Patriots’ offensive line for a decade, spent some time doing television, and now is pursuing some non-football interests.

One of those is KEEL, a light vodka that hit the market a few years back. Its claim to fame is being the world’s first premium light spirit, and in Light’s eyes, the company had a simple mission.

“So 2012, I retired, by 2013, I had joined forces with them,” Light told Uproxx Sports. “We launched the world’s first premium light spirit. This concept that you can go out, you can have a great night, you can enjoy yourself, but you can wake up feeling refreshed and responsible and get after work.”

Light is still a football player at heart, and like everyone, he has an eye on the Super Bowl, which will pit his beloved Patriots against the upstart Los Angeles Rams. Light sat down with Uproxx Sports to discuss the game, the mindset an offensive lineman has to have when going up against Rams star Aaron Donald, and what vodka drink he’d serve up at a Super Bowl party.

Uproxx Sports: I think we start with Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, here’s a quote he said about Tom Brady: “Age has definitely taken a toll for him to still be doing it as a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was.” What are your thoughts on that?

Matt Light: I think it’s a young man that just kinda got caught up in the moment, said something, and now can’t get away from it, so he’s just gonna own it. I’ve seen it time and time again. There’s a time where, when you say something, the best course of action would be just not to address it and move on, and not compound it or stick by. You don’t have to necessarily say, “Oh I made a mistake,” or acknowledge a boneheaded move. But if it was me counseling the young man, I would definitely not suggest the idea that Tom Brady’s not who he used to be.

I mean, the obvious is that he’s definitely not a 25, or 27, or a 29-year-old Tom Brady. He is a 41-year-old man playing the game of football. But the bigger suggestion there was that he’s not what he used to be, therefore he’s easy to overcome, what he brings to the game. I just think that’s a terrible way of approaching the game against a guy like him.

How has Tom evolved as a quarterback so, like you said, he’s not 25, 27, 29, but he can still manage to be effective?

He’s done it in a lot of different ways. Everybody’s seen The TB12 Method, and how he eats, and how he sleeps, and how he drinks all this water to avoid sunburns, and all this stuff that people have had fun poking holes at. And by the way, as a player, I did, too. I’m disciplined, I like to do things a certain way, I have a methodology. But I would say he takes it to the Nth degree, all those things, and therefore, when it comes to nutrition, and taking care of his body, and doing all the little things, and giving himself as much of a chance as possible to heal and stay healthy, he’s figured out what works for him and he says it all the time.

Look, you take anybody that’s as ridiculously driven and highly competitive and as disciplined as he is, you’re gonna have a guy that can play when he’s 41 at an extremely high level. Mr. Robey-Coleman, he would do well in really going back and analyzing his entire game, because I would assert that there is a case to be made that he’s playing better than he’s ever played, and he has as big of an impact to the game, and to his team, and the NFL as anybody’s ever been at any point in their career.