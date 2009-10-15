MATT UFFORD LIKES TO SLEEP, WORK OUT

Blogs With Balls 2.0 Intro from HHR on Vimeo.
I’m in the middle of Blogs With Balls, but I had to get this out before anything else. It’s the intro for the conference, produced by the indefatigable Bill Saylor, aka Slickbomb, and friends. And enjoy this sneak peek at original daddy Matt Ufford passed out in Prospect Park. Nice boxers, big boy. Thanks, John, for the link.
Glad to see Matt wore his best t-shirt. Also, is that an ankle bracelet he’s wearing? Where’s his toe ring?
Where are his silver shorts!!!
FALSE. Bloggers don’t have $20.
That was the original Becky from Roseanne?!
Mmmmmmm Pizza
Mmmmmmmm pasty.
Is it true they were going to have Magary in the Ufford spot, but once he got on his back, it took too long for him to roll over?
Why the hell was Leitch huffing vodka? Everyone knows that people from St. Louis huff spray paint.
Needs more tentacle rape.