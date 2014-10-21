Matthew McConaughey Supports The Washington Redskins Keeping Their Name

In the November issue of GQ Magazine, avid football fan Matthew McConaughey talks about his love for the Washington Redskins, a team he grew up watching despite living in Texas. Like most children, he attributed his love for the team to something simple: “4 years old, watching Westerns, I always rooted for the Indians. Second, my favorite food was hamburgers. The Redskins had a linebacker named Chris Hanburger.”
Of course because this is 2014 and because the team name is such a hot button issue, McConaughey was asked for his opinion. Cue fireworks.
What do you think about the calls for the team to change its name?
Man, it’s twofold. What interests me is how quickly it got pushed into the social consciousness. We were all fine with it since the 1930s, and all of a sudden we go, “No, gotta change it”? It seems like when the first levee breaks, everybody gets on board. I know a lot of Native Americans don’t have a problem with it, but they’re not going to say, “No, we really want the name.” That’s not how they’re going to use their pulpit. It’s like my feeling about gun control: “I get it. You have the right to have guns. But look, let’s forget that right. Let’s forget the pleasure you get safely on your range, because it’s in the wrong hands in other places.”
But as a fan, it would hurt you a little to see the logo gone?
It’s not going to hurt me. It’s just… I love the emblem. I dig it. It gives me a little fire and some oomph. But now that it’s in the court of public opinion, it’s going to change. I wish it wouldn’t, but it will.
McConaughey will likely get killed for this, as his opinion is far from mainstream*. That being said, I applaud him for being honest. I applaud him for a somewhat reasonable response. I don’t agree with him, not in the least, but I respect that he called out the “suddenness” of the issue. Sadly, that is more or less a reflection of American ignorance, both past and present.
*Correction: According to this Washington Post poll, only 14% of Americans believe the Redskins should change their name.
“We were all fine with it since the 1930s, and all of a sudden we go, “No, gotta change it”?”
We were fine with separate water fountains, lunch counters, and sending people to the back of the bus in the ’30s. That doesn’t mean it was right then, or now.
We were all fine with it since the 1930s, and all of a sudden we go, “Yeah, it’s okay for some black guy to make eye contact with my lady friend?” It seems like when the first redneck breaks Emmett Till’s orbital bone, everybody gets on board.
It really is a stupid defense. Personally, I couldn’t care less about the name – change it, keep it, whatever. But there are a million things that were okay in the “olden days” that are now (correctly) considered wrong.
yeah, this is really poor logic. Also, I’m older, and this has been an issue that I recall being brought up – and gaining support several times, over decades. Shit, in the 80s it was a huge deal, and I was certain it would be gone then. Oh, that was when I was kid in the rural country-side, not in some major metro area full of libruls.
Please tell me I’m not the only one who remembers this continuous debate for the last 30+ years
In short, fuck that argument.
Yeah, @AB, I’m from the D.C. area, and I definitely remember hearing this debate when I was a kid, in the ’80s.
There was a large native american protest about the name outside of the metrodome at the 92 Superbowl.
Meh. Who picks a mascot they are trying to insult? People want to say “Would you call a Native American “Redskin” to his/her face? Well, no…because its the name of a team. Not an individual. But I’m guessing those people wouldn’t call a Native America “Chief” to their face either. No to discount that this bothers some people. But is it a top 5 concern for Native Americans in 2014? It feels like folks are making it #1 over Jobs, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Environment, Substance Abuse.
Thinking that if there are High Schools today in 2014 on Native American reservations that use the name Redskins or Braves or Blackhawks. Then the Native Americans who oppose these names should convince those of the same heritage why they are insulting themselves. If they can’t do that, maybe they don’t represent the majority.
Big difference between “Blackhawks,” “Braves,” and “Redskins.” Redskin is considered by many to be a racial slur. Also, the name has been an issue with Native American groups for decades, but is only recently gaining mainstream traction, making it seem like it has “come out of nowhere.” I get both sides of the argument, I guess, but the continued use of the name is offensive to a group of people. It makes it really hard to justify its continued use. Also, just because there are bigger problems facing the Native American community, doesn’t mean that you should ignore all the “lesser” ones.
Ms. Blackhorse has been very clear that there is no difference.. That the use of Native American names and imagery is 100% unacceptable. Doesn’t matter if it the Redskins or the Seminoles who have a deal with that local tribe. 100% gone. The Chop isn’t offensive?
Funny story about the Seminoles: the Florida tribe is fine but the Oklahoma Seminole Tribe wants the mascot changed, as well as the flaming spear, and the tomahawk chop.
“but they’re not”
[citation needed]
What is a “redskin” Indian?
@Biff delicious with butter, garlic and parsley
You can change the name of the team without changing the logo, FYI.
TRUTH.
I’ll paraphrase a Weekend Update from a few years ago and say I’ll reserve my opinion until I hear what side Frankie Muniz comes down on.
All white, all white, all white.
That’s what I love about these mascots from the 30’s. I get older, they stay the same age.
Personally, I refuse to call them anything but the Washington football team. Not because I care one way or the other, but as an Eagles fan it is a lot of fun pissing off Redskins fans. I mean Washington football fans.
As an Eagles fan in Richmond, Virginia you’ve just given me the happiest idea.
@Drunk@noon – also, saying “good call on not trading Cousins for a high draft pick” is lots of fun.
It’s shocking that someone who grew up a Redskins fan AND is from Texas doesn’t understand the problem.
Serious question: are the same people that want Washington to change the name of the team, also petitioning to change the name of Red Man tobacco? If not, why? It’s the same thing isn’t it?
Red Man tobacco isn’t nationally broadcast on television 31% of the year, and discussed on national television and in publications to varying degrees 100% of the year.
The key difference for me is that I’d never heard of Red Man Tobacco before.
@TFBuckFutter: So are saying the groups protesting Washington are doing so because they are more relevant in present day, and currently makes more money?
No. I’m saying it’s a far bigger issue. Pretty much because everyone in all walks of life are exposed to it.
Only dirtfoot morons chew tobacco to begin with.
@Mike Keesey: back in the 50’s Red Man produced their own baseball cards that became very valuable because of how many big stars were included in the run. They have also been very big sponsors of NASCAR and professional fishing tournaments, among other things.
Are you telling me that Red Man doesn’t own that company? I thought he and Method Man started it back in the late 90s.
Also, does chewing tobacco really still exist? really? who’s doing that?
@TFBuckFutter: I kinda see your point, but I don’t completely agree. People in Europe don’t give much thought to this issue as it is more of an American thing.
My father used to chew Red Man tobacco, and with his two advanced degrees, he is less a dirt-foot moron than yourself.
What’s your point?
My grandfather probably said the n-word. I don’t hold him to the same standard as people are held today. My father smoked for a good chunk of his life because there was less information about what a dumbfuck that made you at the time than there is now.
@TFBuckFutter: My point is this, after all of their posturing and demonstrations, it seems like this comes back to money. Right now, Washington is very profitable and has a smug, rich as hell owner, who refuses to give in to a certain public opinion. I don’t like the name either, but the man put up his OWN money to buy the team, so in accordance to free enterprise, can run it and call it whatever he likes.
For the record, I don’t like the name and I know the history behind it and why it is degrading towards Native American culture. Just like with the tomahawk chop the Braves and Seminoles used back in the 90’s, it offended people and garnered lots of attention. I believe both parties started to back off on those chants, and probably gave some money to Native American foundations. The long and short of it, is that feels like what is going on here.
It doesn’t come back to “money” because the only person in the situation who stands to profit is the owner of the Redskins when his stupid fans have to buy all new, less racist apparel.
It’s just the highest profile business which is why it draws the most scrutiny.
And no, it’s not entirely “free enterprise” since the stadium is at least partially funded with tax dollars, they enjoy government-assistance in the form of their anti-trust exemption and tax breaks as well. It’s not a private business.
Not to mention their current issues with the Trademark office.
@TFBuckFutter: Washington does not report their financials, so technically they are a private business.
That, and the value of the team is derived in spite of Snyder’s actions as an owner, not because of it. He has run the fucker into the ground and antagonized the fan base in a variety of ways, but the team has increased in value because other owners and, to a lesser extent, the league, know what they’re doing.
The most frustrating thing is that the downside to changing the name to something completely inoffensive is practically nonexistent, and, as noted, would be extremely profitable for Snyder. He’s being a dick for dick’s sake.
They aren’t a private business. They are part of a collective monopoly.
Everything that we consider racist currently used to be considered the norm and acceptable at some point in the past. So making the “why is it suddenly not ok now?” point isn’t a very strong argument.
“Oh gee, everyone was FINE AND DANDY with this until all these SJW assholes started getting everyone all riled up recently. Now who is going to pick my cotton!?”
-If the Internet existed in 1860
The logo absolutely shouldn’t change and can’t in any way be construed as offensive. Can’t say the same for the name.
I find the Cleveland Indians logo a bajillion times more offensive, primarily because the caricature seems anti-Semitic.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. They have toned down their use of Chief Wahoo. There are calls to eliminate it altogether and they seem like they might be doing that quietly. You know….so they don’t fuck everything up every step of the way like Washington has.
Cool. Surprised they haven’t used Manziel as the new mascot, and yes I realize he plays (or, actually, doesn’t) for the Browns.
“Suddeness”?
Go tell that lie to Suzan Shown Harjo.
Maybe change the name to “The Washington Darkies”?
I say The Washington Blackfaces.
Put RGIII, dreadlocks and all, on the side of the helmet.
See how well that goes over.
Hot taek comin’ at ya!
Um actual, authentic, “Redskin” Native Americans are indeed protesting the name.
They should change it so I can stop fucking hearing about this shit.
+1
“Sadly, that is more or less a reflection of American ignorance.”
“his opinion is far from mainstream”
“Correction: According to this Washington Post poll, only 14% of Americans believe the Redskins should change their name.”
Facts. They take all the fun out of moral peacocking.
People who discount non-Indians who oppose the name seem to place a lot of importance on non-Indians who support it.
Because White America gets to decide what’s right for everyone, obviously.
To be fair however it’s nearly impossible to get more than 13% of Americans to agree on anything.
“his opinion is far from mainstream.”
LOL.
This here is the problem. The writer’s opinion is actually not mainstream, but is so brainwashed to think it is. It is as small minded as the thought that the name isn’t offensive to the 1.5% of people in this country that it hasn’t actually affected in years.
The name is offensive. The Logo is not.
But I love the fact that McConaughhey sounds like Hansel’s male model of he year interview.
This guy couldn’t get any cooler I don’t even give 3 shits about the name I just hope the non native americans (mostly white) acting like they are upset by it don’t get their stupid way.
What I mean to say is stupid people should not get their way. It’s science.
so very telling that this guy thinks it is far from the mainstream. Is this an admission you live in some left wing bubble?
I admit that this is not an issue I care a ton about (yes, by all means change the name, it’s just not that high on my priorities list; there’s a lot of fucked up in the world that’s in front of this on my to do list).
Still, when someone says that their primary reason for becoming interested in a team is “4 years old, watching Westerns, I always rooted for the Indians.”, I can’t say I’m entirely surprised that he isn’t a huge fan of changing the name. Regardless of the fact that it was misguided, and clearly offensive to the people who it is supposed to pay homage to, you don’t name your team after someone you despise or have contempt for. Assuming that the name changes, it’s pretty overwhelmingly likely that it changes to something terribly bland and corporate, and Native Americans are unlikely to have anything to do with it. Someone who grew up respecting the mythologized image of a people who were fighting a losing battle but unwilling to go down quietly, no matter how cartoonish, are likely to feel at least a little sad to see their childhood heroes wiped out of popular culture.
Out of curiosity, once we have wipe the all the terrible images of Native Americans out of our national lexicon and social consciousness, what do you imagine the country and the world will remember or imagine when they think of them 100 years down the line? Will it just be a sad footnote in history? And if not, how to do you hang on to the good while wiping out the bad?
Thanks for watching 60 Minutes. Stay tuned for Night line.
Read it in Andy Rooney’s annoying nasal while, I’m sure that will make it better.