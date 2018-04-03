Getty Image

Say what you will about the constant flow of main event killing injuries that plagues the UFC, but at least the promotion does a decent job of pulling interesting replacement fights out of their ass. Stepping in for an injured Tony Ferguson to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 is featherweight champion Max Holloway, and while the oddsmakers aren’t giving him much of a chance, fans are intrigued at how the fight will go down.

Unfortunately for Holloway, Nurmagomedov isn’t the only difficult opponent he’ll have to face. The other is the weigh-in scale, which may surprise you considering Max is a 145 pound fighter competing at 155 pounds on April 7th. But with just six days notice to get ready, a cut down to 155 pounds is still going to be severe for the Hawaiian champ. How severe? Severe enough for his nutritionist George Lockhard to sound nervous about it.

“It was a lot of math, a lot of calculations and a lot of f*cking stress in a short amount of time,” Lockhart revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I was like, ‘f*ck.’ … Anybody that follows us and knows what I do, this is tied for the largest weight that I’ve ever done.”