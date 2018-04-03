As If Khabib Wasn’t Enough, Max Holloway Is Also Facing A Massive Weight Cut At UFC 223

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
04.03.18

Getty Image

Say what you will about the constant flow of main event killing injuries that plagues the UFC, but at least the promotion does a decent job of pulling interesting replacement fights out of their ass. Stepping in for an injured Tony Ferguson to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 is featherweight champion Max Holloway, and while the oddsmakers aren’t giving him much of a chance, fans are intrigued at how the fight will go down.

Unfortunately for Holloway, Nurmagomedov isn’t the only difficult opponent he’ll have to face. The other is the weigh-in scale, which may surprise you considering Max is a 145 pound fighter competing at 155 pounds on April 7th. But with just six days notice to get ready, a cut down to 155 pounds is still going to be severe for the Hawaiian champ. How severe? Severe enough for his nutritionist George Lockhard to sound nervous about it.

“It was a lot of math, a lot of calculations and a lot of f*cking stress in a short amount of time,” Lockhart revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I was like, ‘f*ck.’ … Anybody that follows us and knows what I do, this is tied for the largest weight that I’ve ever done.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSKHABIB NURMAGOMEDOVMAX HOLLOWAYMMAUFCUFC 223

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP