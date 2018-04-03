Getty Image

This should be perfect. Even though the fight was born from the most cursed matchup in sporting history — Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov — UFC 223’s bout between Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway is everything to love about the sport. This is Holloway, the Hawaiian killer on a 12-fight win streak vs. Nurmagomedov, undefeated smasher of souls. Few fights are better. Two elite combatants, dominators, destroyers, meeting each other at their peak. It’s not something you see often in MMA.

And the stakes are high. Holloway is the featherweight champ and has a chance to become the second-ever multi-divisional UFC champion and one of the few to ever capture gold in two UFC weight divisions.

This is a fight that’s too good for six days’ notice.

Instead of a series of conference calls and hype shows comes the meta-drama that hovers over Holloway attempting to make weight on top of an 18-hour flight from Hawaii. Brian Butler, Holloway’s manager, told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that Holloway wanted the fight to be at 170 pounds, but the UFC wanted it to be a title fight. It paints a picture of the UFC, desperate for gold behind the names on the marquee that has been undeniable since WME-IMG bought the company. Every PPV needs a title fight, even if the title is now so watered-down that it’s a diluted, thrice-handed down belt. It feels like a title in name only, an interim-interim title.

Butler explained how the fight came together in a typical, exciting, and haphazard fashion that’s become all-too-familiar with MMA fans. The call came through, and Holloway jumped to it: “He said, ‘Let’s (expletive) go, bro. This is how legends are made.’”