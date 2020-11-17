Max Holloway Will Return To The UFC In January Against Calvin Kattar

After dropping consecutive bouts for the first time since 2013, Max Holloway (21-6) will look to get back to his winning ways when he returns to the Octagon on January 13 at UFC Fight Night against Calvin Kattar (22-4).

Holloway, the former featherweight champion, dropped the belt in December via unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski and lost in the return bout seven months later via split decision. The loss was the third in four fights, with his lone other defeat coming in a decision against Dustin Poirier, when he moved up to fight for the interim lightweight crown. Before losing to Volkanovski, Holloway was unbeaten at 145 pounds in six years, with wins over the legenday Jose Aldo and an epic brawl against Brian Ortega that ended with a doctor stoppage.

In Kattar, Holloway gets a heavy-handed opponent looking to make a statement. Kattar has lost just once in his last five fights, with three knockouts against the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas and Chris Fishgold. Kattar’s last trip to the Octagon saw him earn a unanimous decision victory against Dan Ige.

Still ranked No. 1 in the division, Holloway certainly has sights set on claiming the featherweight belt yet again. Ortega, however, appears to be in line next for a title shot regardless of the outcome.