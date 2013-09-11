The Mayhem Miller Quote Machine Rolls On As He Called The UFC Fake

Despite the fact that he is involved in an ongoing court case over accusations of domestic violence, mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller granted an interview with Adam Brennan at SciFighting during a trip to a tattoo parlor last week. Among plenty of things – how much he loves the woman who is accusing him of assaulting her, he’s still a monkey and not a human, Mark Munoz needs to “stop being a bitch, and pick up the phone,” etc. – Miller was asked his thoughts on the current state of judging in MMA, and he took the chance to voice his displeasure with the UFC and Dana White.

And that’s about the nicest that I’ve ever described some statements of pure hate.

Switching gears, we know that there are a few problems with judging in MMA these days. What are your thoughts on the matter? It’s ridiculous. To call UFC a sport is ridiculous. They have their favorites to win, so if they get in a good position where they’re almost finishing, the referee somehow stops the fight early. Oh, whoops. You keep thinking the UFC is real. It’s not. It’s governed by one petty, insecure, chunky golf player. Are we talking about Dana White? Yea. I mean, if that’s what you want to call him.

I’d just like to point out that as a chunky golf player, I don’t see how that’s an insult. There are quite a few chunky golf players on the PGA tour, and most of them seem like good people.

I agree that judging could use some work… It’s all fake. It’s all a farce. It’s fake. They have a guy that they want to win, and they have a guy they want to lose. Every time. You know why? Gambling. It behooves them to make sure they know who will win and lose, because the house always wins.

Miller went on to claim that the UFC employs an “illegal but legal” practice of firing fighters from their contracts when they haven’t fulfilled their entire deal, and that “it’s only a matter of time before the pendulum swings” and he’s the one pushing it, whatever that means. The whole interview is definitely worth the read, if only for people who love staring into a school bus fire, but Miller is definitely not the guy I’d want to be interviewing around sharp objects.