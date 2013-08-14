Mayhem Miller’s Statement About His Domestic Abuse Arrest Is … Uh, Concerning

Earlier this week, we reported that former UFC fighter “Jason Mayhem” Miller had been arrested on a domestic violence charge. It was the latest in a string of concerning Mayhem Miller occurrences, including that time when he “falsely imprisoned” his sister by putting her in a headlock. It was all very unfortunate.
This morning, Mayhem Miller issued an apology statement on his blog which cleared up the incident, and helped fans and reporters alike see that everybody makes mistakes, and that his brain is totally fine and not in serious, serious need of help.
“Mayhem Miller apologized on his blog” is the only true thing in that sentence. Here goes:
To Who it Concerns:
I and I beg for forgiveness. If I have brought shame or pain upon Anna, her Father, her Mother, her Sister, her children and Shiloh. Know this; JAH THE ALMIGHTY SHALL JUDGE AND NO-MAN.
I LOVE YOU.
I APOLOGIZE WITH ALL MY HEART, DURING THE MOST CHALLENGING TIME OF MY life, I ask only for YOU TO UNNASTAN. 33.
Samakatuwid magsisi at palayasin sa gayon na ang iyong mga kasalanan ay maaaring wiped-out Mga Gawa 03:19
-J. Mayhem Lion
So, uh
uh
I think he asked forgiveness from Larry Bird during part of that. I think I speak for everyone when I say, “Rastafarian apologies with random capitalizations are all we need to forgive you for beating your girlfriend, Mayhem Miller.” Right? We’re all saying that.
[h/t to Jessica]
truly his were the craziest of pants
Look I don’t know what you guys are talking about, that is perfectly clear to me.
Looked like it was in Filipino to me, so I hit the Google translate and VOILA’! “Therefore repent and turn back so that your sins may be wiped-out acts”. Sounds like a bible verse to me.
Acts of the Apostles 3:19 King James version
Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.
Drugs are a hell of a drug
He is clearly possessed by a demon. Looking forward to seeing Ryan Reynolds playing him in a based on the true story of horror movie.
Wait….was he the host of bully beatdown?
that he was
How hasn’t he been 5150ed yet? Between this, his prior stuff, and pulling a knife during an interview, someone needs to be keeping an eye on him.
I’m Filipino so i can confirm this is indeed Filipino