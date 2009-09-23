MEET KENYON BLUE

#College Football
09.23.09 8 years ago 7 Comments

There are little guys that run fast, and there’s Kenyon Blue, the 5-foot-7-inch running back from Idaho State. And I don’t want to say that dude is fast, but he probably flips the light switch every night and then gets into bed before the room even gets dark. Here’s his highlight reel, and it’s obvious that even he hasn’t been able to control. I think this is how it would feel to drive a motorcycle inside a shopping mall, which is really the only life aspiration I’ve ever had. Well, that and to bang Soleil Moon Fryre. Baby steps, I suppose.

Update: As one of you beautiful people pointed out, yeah, Blue is currently out of the game. There’s always the UFL.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLIDAHO STATE BENGALS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP