Meet The 8-Year-Old Boy Who Carried His Disabled Brother Through A Triathlon

We overuse the word hero a lot. We use it for people who don’t really inspire us. We use it for things that are not at all heartwarming. Thankfully, we have real heroes like 8-year-old Noah Aldrich, who carried, pushed and pulled his disabled brother through an entire triathlon. His reasoning was simple–“he’s just like any other kid out there.”

I’m sorry, who’s cutting onions in here?

Noah’s brother, Luke, suffers from Lissencephaly, a disease that affects the central nervous system. He’s unable to do the most basic of things, like talk and eat. But his big brother doesn’t care about that. His big brother takes him wherever he goes.

It is this attitude that led to Noah and Lucas training together for the triathlon for three months, and to Noah pulling Lucas through a 200 meter swim, pedalling him along in a 200 meter bike ride, and pushing him through a one mile run, with the boys completing the race in just over 54 minutes.

There’s video of their courageous run and yep, gonna need some tissues guys.