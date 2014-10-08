Meet The Royals Fan Who Finally Got A Puppy After Her Sign Went Viral

#Kansas City Royals
10.08.14 3 years ago 3 Comments
Royals fan

TBS

Here’s the thing. When you make a promise, especially one in front of a national audience, you have to come through. And that was the case with Joe Onofrio and his girlfriend Katie Castan who held up the sign pictured above at a Royals home game last week. After the team disposed of the Angels in the ALDS, Castan finally got her wish.

According to the Kansas City Star, the couple had planned to adopt from a local shelter but then a flood of calls came in from dog owners. And one of them just so happened to have a corgi, the dog pictured in Castan’s sign.

Dreams do come true everyone!

“Since a corgi is the dog of my dreams, we went to meet her and I immediately fell in love,” said Castan, 24, of Prairie Village. “She’s just so sweet — everything we could have hoped for.”

The dog’s name is Lucy and dammit, this is a wonderful story. I know they say you shouldn’t stay together for a child, but can we make an exception for dogs? Lucy needs a two-parent home.

[Kansas City Star]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kansas City Royals
TAGSCORGIKANSAS CITY ROYALSRoyals fanRoyals fun puppy

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP